Eagle Herald











Jan 4, 8:28 AM EST

It's true, it's true! John Hodgman is writing another book


NEW YORK (AP) -- John Hodgman is tired of just making stuff up.

The author, actor and comedian has a deal with Viking for a book called "Vacationland," in which he writes of his physical journey to the coast of Maine and his spiritual journey of living through middle age. Viking told The Associated Press on Wednesday that "Vacationland" will be released this fall.

Hodgman, 45, is known for such skewed compilations of fake facts as "The Areas of My Expertise" and "More Information Than You Require." True facts about his life include numerous radio programs and podcasts, appearances on "The Daily Show" with Jon Stewart and roles in such films as "Coraline" and "Pitch Perfect 2."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.