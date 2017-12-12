Eagle Herald











Dec 12, 8:41 AM EST

'Univision' anchor Jorge Ramos writing book on immigration


NEW YORK (AP) -- A Univision journalist who famously clashed with then-Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump in 2015 has a book coming out about Trump and immigration.

Publisher Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Jorge Ramos' "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era" will be released Feb. 27.

Ramos is combining his own story of emigrating from Mexico with a critique of Trump's policies. He calls his book a defense of the "open" and "inclusive" spirit he believes Trump threatens.

Ramos is a longtime anchor for Univision, the Spanish-language network.

During a news conference in 2015, Ramos confronted Trump about his plans for more restrictive immigration laws. Security personnel escorted Ramos, who had not been called on by Trump, from the event.

This story has been corrected to show the title of the book is "Stranger: The Challenge of a Latino Immigrant in the Trump Era."

