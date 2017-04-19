NEW YORK (AP) -- Judd Apatow likes nothing more than topping his own joke.

The filmmaker is putting together a sequel to his best-selling "Sick in the Head," which featured conversations with Mel Brooks, Jerry Seinfeld and other comedians. The new book could only be called "Sicker in the Head." It includes Norman Lear, Kevin Hart and Whitney Cummings.

Random House, which announced the book Wednesday, said no release date has been set.

Apatow is known for comedies such as "Knocked Up" and "This Is 40." He is donating author proceeds from his new book to charity.