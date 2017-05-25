Eagle Herald











May 25, 8:00 AM EDT

Gold Star father Khizr Khan plans book for young people


NEW YORK (AP) -- Khizr Khan, the Gold Star father who became a national celebrity after speaking at last year's Democratic National Convention, has a book planned for young readers.

Khan's "This Is Our Constitution" comes out Nov. 14, Alfred A. Knopf Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Thursday. The book arrives the same day as his memoir "An American Family," announced last fall.

Khan is an immigrant from Pakistan whose son Capt. Humayun Khan was killed in Iraq in 2004. At the convention, Khizr Khan taunted Donald Trump for his divisive comments about Muslims and held up a pocket-sized edition of the Constitution, wondering if the Republican candidate had read it. According to Knopf, "This is Our Constitution" will help educate readers ages 10 and up about American history.

