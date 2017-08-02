Eagle Herald











Aug 2, 8:07 AM EDT

Leon Black has a whole big book in him


NEW YORK (AP) -- Leon Black has so much on his mind.

Gallery Books told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it is devoting a book to the trash-talker from "Curb Your Enthusiasm." The release is called "The Book of Leon," and the writing credit goes to JB Smoove, the man who plays Black on the comedy series. According to the publisher, the book was inspired by a certain balding man with glasses, perhaps Larry David, who allegedly told Black that since he always has so much to say, maybe he should just put it all down in words.

"The Book of Leon" is scheduled for Oct. 24, around the time the ninth season of "Curb Your Enthusiasm" begins on HBO.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.