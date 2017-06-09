Eagle Herald











Former 'Hamilton' star Leslie Odom Jr. has a book deal


NEW YORK (AP) -- Former "Hamilton" actor Leslie Odom Jr. is working on his first book, one he hopes inspires young people.

The Tony Award-winning performer has a deal with Feiwel & Friends for "Failing Up: How to Rise Above, Do Better, and Never Stop Learning," the publisher told The Associated Press on Friday. The book is scheduled for March 27, 2018. Odom plans to organize the narrative like a commencement speech as he outlines the setbacks and rejections that preceded his success.

Odom, who left "Hamilton" a year ago, played Aaron Burr in the celebrated show and won a Tony in 2016 for best lead actor in a musical. His other credits include the TV shows "Grey's Anatomy" and "CSI: Miami" and the album "Leslie Odom Jr."

Feiwel is an imprint of Macmillan.

