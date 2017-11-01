Eagle Herald











Nov 1, 11:20 AM EDT

Major Garrett of CBS writing book about covering Trump

NEW YORK (AP) -- CBS White House correspondent Major Garrett is writing a book about covering Donald Trump.

"Mr. Trump's Wild Ride" will be released next fall, All Points Books announced Wednesday. All Points is an imprint of St. Martin's Press.

According to the publisher, Garrett will share stories about the "long, crazy year" of Trump's election and his early time in the presidency. Garrett said in a statement that he will look at everything from Trump's tweets to the threat of war with North Korea. His previous books include "The Enduring Revolution" and "The 15 Biggest Lies in Politics."

