Mar 12, 12:03 PM EDT

Malala Yousafzai working on book about refugees

NEW YORK (AP) -- The next book from Nobel winner Malala Yousafzai (you-SAFF-zah) is a story of refugees.

Little, Brown Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Monday that Yousafzai's "We Are Displaced" will come out Sept. 4. The book will combine her own experiences with accounts she has heard while visiting refugee camps. The 20-year-old Pakistani activist for female education said in a statement that she hoped to show "the humanity behind the statistics."

In 2014, she became the youngest Nobel Peace Prize winner ever when given the award at age 17. Yousafzai also is known for her best-selling memoir, "I Am Malala."

