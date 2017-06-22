Eagle Herald











Jun 22, 8:03 AM EDT

Patriots' Malcolm Mitchell has deal with Scholastic Books

AP Photo
AP Photo/Steven Senne

NEW YORK (AP) -- New England Patriots wide receiver Malcolm Mitchell can be sweet when he wants to be.

Mitchell has a three-book deal with Scholastic, the children's publisher told The Associated Press on Thursday. The books include a newly illustrated edition of his self-published "The Magician's Hat," to come out next May, and two more original works.

Mitchell is a literacy advocate who founded the "Read With Malcolm" program. With New England, Mitchell caught 32 passes last year during the regular season and another six in the Super Bowl, when the Patriots came from behind and defeated the Atlanta Falcons 34-28.

