Jul 11, 7:15 AM EDT

NEW YORK (AP) -- Books of Obama photographs will be in the news this fall.

Ten Speed Press told The Associated Press on Tuesday that a collection of White House pictures of Michelle Obama is coming out Oct. 17. "Chasing Light" will feature 150 color shots by White House photographer Amanda Lucidon. The book also will include commentary by Lucidon, who in a statement issued through her publisher called the former first lady an "inspiration" and "mentor."

"Chasing Light" arrives three weeks before "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," a book of Barack Obama pictures by White House photographer Pete Souza. Souza has built a wide following on Instagram by posting shots of Obama that contrast dramatically with images from Donald Trump's administration.

