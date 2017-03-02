Eagle Herald











Mar 2, 10:00 AM EST

Retired foreign service officer wins $50,000 literary prize


Related Multimedia
Compare the M4 and Other Rifles

NEW YORK (AP) -- A retired foreign service officer is now a prize-winning author.

Peter Cozzens has received the Gilder Lehrman Prize for Military History for "The Earth Is Weeping: The Epic Story of the Indian Wars for the American West," prize officials told The Associated Press on Thursday. The $50,000 prize was announced jointly by the New-York Historical Society and The Gilder Lehrman Institute of American History.

Cozzens, who has written or edited 17 books focusing on the Civil War and the American West, retired recently after spending 30 years in the U.S. Department of State. He has also contributed to The New York Times, Smithsonian Magazine and other publications.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.