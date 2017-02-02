Eagle Herald











Feb 2, 4:23 PM EST

Sales soar for Milo book 'Dangerous'; publisher mum on tour

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Sales are soaring for the upcoming book by incendiary right-wing commentator Milo Yiannopoulos. Details of his promotional tour, assuming there is one, are a mystery for now.

A spokeswoman for Threshold Editions, the conservative imprint at Simon & Schuster, declined comment Thursday when asked where Yiannopoulos was expected to appear on behalf of "Dangerous." The book is scheduled to come out March 14 and was in the top 10 on Amazon as of Thursday afternoon, the day after violent protests led the University of California, Berkeley to cancel a scheduled talk by Yiannopoulos.

The book deal for the Breitbart editor was greeted with immediate anger when announced in late December. Hundreds of authors have objected and one writer, Roxane Gay, withdrew a book she had planned for Simon & Schuster.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.