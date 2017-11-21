Eagle Herald











Nov 21, 8:18 AM EST

New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu working on book about race


NEW YORK (AP) -- New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu is working on a book about his views on race and his support for taking down four Confederate monuments earlier this year.

Viking told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Landrieu's "In the Shadow of Statues: A White Southerner Confronts History" will come out in March.

The publisher announced that the Democratic mayor will trace his personal history and look at the larger history of racism in the U.S.

Landrieu says the country is at a "pivotal moment" and that he hopes to offer a path out of the current divisions of race, religion and politics.

The 57-year-old Landrieu is the first white mayor of mostly black New Orleans in decades. He has called the Confederate statues celebratory of a South that defended slavery.

