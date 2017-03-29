Eagle Herald











Mar 29, 8:17 AM EDT

Human rights activist Nadia Murad writing memoir

NEW YORK (AP) -- Nadia Murad, the human rights activist who survived the murderous reign of ISIS, is working on a book.

Tim Duggan Books, a Penguin Random House imprint, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that it had acquired "The Last Girl: My Story of Captivity, and My Fight Against the Islamic State." Murad's memoir is scheduled for Oct. 31.

In a statement released through her publisher, Murad noted that she had lost numerous friends and family members to ISIS and hoped her story would "influence world leaders to act." Murad's village in Iraq was captured by ISIS in August 2014. Enslaved by her captors, she escaped three months later and has since spoken at the United Nations and elsewhere and has been named a UN goodwill ambassador for survivors of human trafficking.

