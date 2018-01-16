Eagle Herald











Prize winner Matt de la Pena has new book coming in October


NEW YORK (AP) -- Prize-winning children's author Matt de la Pena has a new picture book planned for the fall that his publisher is calling "poignant and timely."

G.P. Putnam's Books for Young Readers told The Associated Press on Tuesday that de la Pena's "Carmela Full of Wishes," a collaboration with illustrator Christian Robinson, tells the story of a young "Dreamer" who lives in a migrant community "steeped" in Mexican culture. The book is scheduled for Oct. 9.

De la Pena's previous books include "Last Stop on Market Street," winner in 2016 of the John Newbery Medal for the year's best children's story. He also has written several young adult novels.

