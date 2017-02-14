Eagle Herald











New York magazine has 4-book deal with Simon & Schuster


NEW YORK (AP) -- New York magazine is teaming up with Simon & Schuster for a series of books, starting with one about ... New York.

In a joint statement Tuesday, the two companies announced a four-book deal. The first release, scheduled for November, is an illustrated volume celebrating the magazine's 50th anniversary and highlighting the coverage of New York City. The book will be divided into such themes as "Power," ''Families" and "Neighborhoods."

Tom Wolfe, Nora Ephron and Jimmy Breslin are among the many writers who have contributed to the magazine. Simon & Schuster President and publisher Jonathan Karp praised the magazine's "exciting, vibrant, and memorable journalism."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

