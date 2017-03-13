Eagle Herald











Mar 13, 6:05 AM EDT

Obama books to be published worldwide, from Ireland to India


Latest News
Obama books to be published worldwide, from Ireland to India

GOP rep: Obama stayed in capital to run 'shadow government'

Former first lady surprises students for Women's Day

Ex-Obama spokesman says Trump is cynically using the press

Senate votes to block Obama-era rule on federal land plans
Interactive
Obama's 2011 State of the Union Address
Obama's 2010 State of the Union Address
Panorama of the State of the Union Address

NEW YORK (AP) -- The publishing of the upcoming books by Barack and Michelle Obama will be a global event.

Penguin Random House announced Monday that it has lined up publishers from Ireland to South Africa for the two books, to be released by the Crown imprint in the U.S. and Canada.

Titles and release dates have not been announced.

The advance from Penguin Random House for the former president and first lady, whose popularity extends well beyond the U.S., is widely believed to be tens of millions of dollars.

Penguin Random House acquired the books jointly last month.

The publisher has Spanish-language editions planned for Spain, Mexico and several countries in South America. English editions will come out in the United Kingdom, Australia, India and elsewhere. Deals for other countries are still pending.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.