Dec 21, 3:40 PM EST

Founder of pro-Clinton Pantsuit Nation defends book deal


NEW YORK (AP) -- The founder of a pro-Hillary Clinton Facebook site is defending her decision to write a book after attracting widespread criticism from fellow group members.

Libby Chamberlain has a deal with Flatiron Books for a compilation based on postings on Pantsuit Nation, a private site on which members share personal stories about sexism and other kinds of intolerance. But contributors to Pantsuit Nation have accused her in recent days of using their work to promote herself.

On Wednesday, Chamberlain wrote on Facebook that she would be donating proceeds to Pantsuit Nation and related causes and that no material would be used without the permission of the creator. Chamberlain, a Brooklin, Maine resident, started Pantsuit Nation a month before the presidential election. The page soon attracted more than 2 million followers.

