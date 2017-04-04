Eagle Herald











Apr 4, 10:21 AM EDT

Debut novel 'Behold the Dreamers' wins PEN/Faulkner award


NEW YORK (AP) -- A timely, and timeless, debut novel about immigration and the class divide has won the PEN/Faulkner Award for fiction.

Imbolo Mbue's "Behold the Dreamers" was chosen from hundreds of submitted works, the PEN/Faulkner Foundation announced Tuesday. The novel tells of immigrants from Cameroon, Mbue's native country, and their hopes and struggles to succeed in New York City.

Mbue will receive $15,000 in prize money. The four runners-up, including Louise Erdrich and Garth Greenwell, each will be given $5,000. Previous winners of the PEN/Faulkner Award include E.L. Doctorow, Ann Patchett and Sherman Alexie.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.