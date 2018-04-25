Eagle Herald











Apr 25, 9:34 PM EDT

Uma Thurman, Patty Griffin among readers at poetry tribute


NEW YORK (AP) -- Actresses Uma Thurman and Christine Lahti (LAH'-tee) were among the readers and Grammy winner Patty Griffin performed a new song during a poetry tribute in New York City.

Presented by the Academy of American Poets, the 16th annual "Poetry & the Creative Mind" was held Wednesday night at Lincoln Center. It also featured actor-filmmaker Tim Daly, author Janna Levin and radio host Krista Tippett.

The subjects ranged from classic themes of love and family to such contemporary issues such as the #MeToo movement. The poems ranged from such standards as Rudyard Kipling's "If," read by Thurman, to an original work by National Student Poet and high school senior Juliet Lubwama. The event was held in honor of National Poetry Month and was hosted by award-winning poet Terrance Hayes.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.