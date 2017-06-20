Eagle Herald











Jun 20, 12:01 PM EDT

A 93-year-old author wins $100,000 military writing award


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
A 93-year-old author wins $100,000 military writing award

Comedian Marc Maron more than talk on Netflix comedy 'GLOW'

Facts about retrial of Bill Cosby on sex assault charges

Kelly's Alex Jones report seen by just 3.5 million viewers

Comic Bill Dana, who won fame as 'Jose Jimenez,' dies at 92

NEW YORK (AP) -- A 93-year-old author of books on European conflicts has won a $100,000 prize for military writing.

Peter Paret is this year's winner of the Pritzker Literature Award for lifetime achievement, prize officials announced Tuesday. The award is given for "enriching the understanding" of military history. Paret's books include "Imagined Battles," ''Understanding War" and numerous works on military theorist Carl von Clausewitz.

Previous winners include James McPherson, Tim O'Brien and Rick Atkinson. The prize is sponsored by the Pritzker Military Foundation.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.