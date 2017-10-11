Eagle Herald











Oct 11, 1:52 PM EDT

Roger Daltrey working on memoir, scheduled for next August


NEW YORK (AP) -- Roger Daltrey is ready to look back.

The Who's longtime frontman has a book deal with Blink Publishing in the U.K. and Henry Holt and Co. in the United States. The memoir, announced Wednesday, is currently untitled. It's scheduled to come out next August.

According to the publishers, Daltrey will not only reflect on his decades with The Who and on his solo career, but also on how Britain has changed in his lifetime. Daltrey, 73, was born in London during World War II and was one of rock's biggest stars in the 1960s and '70s, known for his vocals on "My Generation," ''Won't Get Fooled Again" and other hits.

Daltrey said in a statement that the book would capture his head-turning rise from factory worker to musical idol.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.