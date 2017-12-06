Eagle Herald











Dec 6, 8:00 AM EST

Donald Rumsfeld working on book about Ford administration


NEW YORK (AP) -- Former Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld is working on a book about his years in former President Gerald Ford's administration.

Threshold Editions tells The Associated Press on Wednesday that "When the Center Held" is scheduled for publication in May.

Rumsfeld was chief of staff and then defense secretary under Ford, who became president in 1974 after the Watergate scandal led to Richard Nixon's resignation. Rumsfeld says in a statement that he'll offer Ford as proof that leaders can "rise to the challenge" when needed most.

Previous books by Rumsfeld include the best-selling "Known and Unknown: A Memoir," which includes some reflections on the Ford years.

Financial terms for the new book were not disclosed.

Rumsfeld is represented by the Washington-based Javelin agency, whose other clients include former FBI head James Comey.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.