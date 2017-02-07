Eagle Herald











Rushdie novel takes on age of Obama, and Trump

NEW YORK (AP) -- Salman Rushdie's next novel will be a take on the age of Obama, with an added dash of Trump.

The author best known for "Midnight's Children" and "The Satanic Verses" is working on a narrative set against "the panorama" of American life since Barack Obama's arrival at the White House in 2009. The novel is called "The Golden House" and is scheduled for September. According to Random House, which announced the book Tuesday, Rushdie will reflect on everything from the Tea Party and identity politics to the rise of a certain "media-savvy villain" with unusually colored hair (Donald Trump).

Rushdie's previous novels also include "The Moor's Last Sigh," ''Fury" and "Shalimar the Clown."

