Apr 25, 8:08 AM EDT

Former US Ambassador Samantha Power writing a memoir

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Former U.S. Ambassador Samantha Power is writing a memoir about her transition from Pulitzer Prize-winning critic of foreign policy to a leading government official.

Dey Street Books, an imprint of HarperCollins Publishing, told The Associated Press on Tuesday it had acquired "The Education of an Idealist." A release date hasn't yet been determined.

Before serving in the Obama administration, Power was known for "A Problem from Hell," a Pulitzer winner that had condemned the United States for failing to prevent human rights abuses in Bosnia, Rwanda and other parts of the world. In her new book, she will write about her efforts to live up to her own ideals as the country's UN representative from 2013-2017 and a national security and human rights official during President Barack Obama's first term.

