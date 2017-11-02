Eagle Herald











Nov 2, 1:05 PM EDT

Activist Susan Burton wins social justice book prize


NEW YORK (AP) -- Susan Burton's memoir about her rise from inmate to advocate for ex-convicts has won a new literary prize.

Burton's "Becoming Mrs. Burton" is the inaugural winner of the Goddard Riverside Stephan Russo Book Prize for Social Justice. The award, announced Wednesday night at the annual Goddard Riverside Book Fair gala, is named for and inspired by former Goddard executive director Stephan Russo.

Other nominees included James Forman's "Locking Up Our Own: Crime and Punishment in Black America," Michelle Kuo's "Reading With Patrick," Richard Reeves' "Dream Hoarders: How the American Upper Middle Class Is Leaving Everyone Else in the Dust, Why That Is a Problem, and What to Do About It" and Ron Powers' "No One Cares About Crazy People: The Chaos and Heartbreak of Mental Health in America."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.