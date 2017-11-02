Eagle Herald











Nov 2, 10:14 AM EDT

Justice Sonia Sotomayor working on 3 books for young people

AP Photo
AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Interactive
Timeline of Sotomayor's Life

NEW YORK (AP) -- Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor has a crowded book publishing schedule.

Sotomayor is working on three books for young people, Penguin Random House told The Associated Press on Thursday. She will be adapting her best-selling memoir "My Beloved World" for middle-graders. She will collaborate with illustrator Lulu Delacre on a picture-book autobiography about important books for her, "Turning Pages." And she and illustrator Rafael Lopez plan a picture book about "childhood differences." The two memoirs are scheduled for next fall. The book about childhood differences is expected in 2019.

Sotomayor, appointed to the court by President Barack Obama in 2009, said in a statement issued through her publisher that she hoped her book would show "happy endings are possible" even for struggling families.

---

Corrects to Penguin Random House in second paragraph.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.