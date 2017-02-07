Eagle Herald











Feb 7, 10:05 AM EST

Stephen King and son Owen King to team up at book convention

AP Photo
AP Photo/Francois Mori

NEW YORK (AP) -- This year's BookExpo will feature a popular father-and-son combination: Stephen and Owen King.

Convention organizers ReedPop told The Associated Press on Tuesday that the authors will be featured at a June 1 breakfast at the Jacob Javits Center in New York. They will be promoting "Sleeping Beauties," a novel they worked on together. Other scheduled speakers at the event, hosted by comedian-actress Whitney Cummings, are astronaut Scott Kelly, "Black-ish" creator Kenya Barris and prize-winning authors Jesmyn Ward and Claire Messud. BookExpo, the publishing industry's annual national convention, takes place May 31-June 2.

According to ReedPop, King has never been a featured convention speaker before, although he has attended in the past. He is part of the literary music band the Rock Bottom Remainders, which played at the 1992 gathering.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.