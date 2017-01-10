Eagle Herald











Rick Bass nominated for $20,000 Story Prize


NEW YORK (AP) -- Rick Bass is up for another short story honor.

Bass' "For a Little While" is a finalist for the Story Prize, a $20,000 award established in 2004. The other nominees announced Tuesday were Helen Maryles Shankman for "They Were Like Family to Me" and Anna Noyes for the debut collection "Goodnight, Beautiful Women." The winner will be announced March 8. Previous recipients include Anthony Doerr, George Saunders and Edwidge Danticat.

Bass, 58, has won several O. Henry Awards and Pushcart Prizes for short fiction and was a Story Prize finalist in 2006 for "The Lives of Rocks."

