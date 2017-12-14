Eagle Herald











New book compiles online annals of Trump presidency


NEW YORK (AP) -- Political activist Amy Siskind has been keeping a list.

She has a book deal based on the widely read list she compiled online that tallies alleged threats to Democratic norms during Republican Donald Trump's administration.

Bloomsbury tells The Associated Press on Thursday that Siskind's book is called "The List: A Week-by-Week Reckoning of Trump's First Year" and will be released in April. She plans to donate a portion of profits to charities involved in the anti-Trump resistance.

Siskind began what she calls The Weekly List soon after Trump's election. Entries have ranged from a cabinet meeting during which members effusively praised Trump to the president's insults on Twitter.

She is co-founder and president of the women's advocacy group The New Agenda and a former Wall Street executive.

