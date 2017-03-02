Eagle Herald











Dear Diaries: Tina Brown publishing book of private journals


NEW YORK (AP) -- Tina Brown has some secrets to spill.

The British-born author and magazine editor has a deal with Henry Holt and Co. to publish the diaries she kept during her years running Vanity Fair, the publisher told The Associated Press. "The Vanity Fair Diaries" comes out in November.

Brown was editor-in-chief of Vanity Fair from 1984 to 1992, when the magazine covered the fall of Princess Diana's marriage to Prince Charles, among other news, and published such headline-making covers as the one of a naked, pregnant Demi Moore. Brown's diaries also touch upon her marriage to journalist and publisher Harry Evans and her "battles in the boys club" of publisher Conde Nast.

After Vanity Fair, Brown edited The New Yorker and helped found Talk magazine and The Daily Beast.

