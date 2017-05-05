Eagle Herald











May 5, 2:26 PM EDT

Posthumous works from South America win translation awards


NEW YORK (AP) -- Two posthumous works from South America have won Best Translated Book Awards: a novel by the late Lucio Cardoso of Brazil and poetry by the late Alejandra Pizarnik of Argentina.

Cardoso's "Chronicle of the Murdered House," translated from the Portuguese by Margaret Jull Costa and Robin Patterson, won for fiction. Pizarnik's "Extracting the Stone of Madness," translated from the Spanish by Yvette Siegert, won for poetry. Each winning book receives $10,000, the prize money provided by Amazon.com.

The awards are presented by Three Percent, a resource for international literature that is based at the University of Rochester.

