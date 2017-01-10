Eagle Herald











Jan 10, 12:55 PM EST

Book sales suspended for Trump aide accused of plagiarism

By HILLEL ITALIE
AP National Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- The publisher of Monica Crowley's "What the (Bleep) Just Happened?" is halting sales of the book, pending the "opportunity" for the aide to President-elect Donald Trump to revise her material.

Crowley is a syndicated talk show host and Trump's pick to serve as director of communications at the White House's National Security Council.

She is accused of plagiarizing numerous passages in the 2012 book.

On Tuesday, HarperCollins announced the book and its 2013 edition, "What the (Bleep) Just Happened . . . Again?" will "no longer be offered for purchase" until Crowley has "the opportunity to source and revise" the text.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.