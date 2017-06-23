Eagle Herald











Jun 23, 6:55 PM EDT

Crime novelist Don Winslow takes out ad assailing Trump


NEW YORK (AP) -- A leading crime novelist has a few words, and then some, for the Trump administration's plans for a new war on drugs.

"The Cartel" author Don Winslow is taking out a full-page ad in Sunday's New York Times that calls President Donald Trump and Attorney General Jeff Sessions "woefully ignorant" about the causes of drugs and crime and about how to combat them. The ad shows a tweet from Winslow to Trump on top and an essay below.

Winslow has written often and sometimes prophetically about the drug wars. "The Cartel" was published in 2015 and featured a prison escape by a drug lord based on Mexico's El Chapo. Shortly after the book came out the real El Chapo escaped, but he was recaptured.

Sessions wants a return to the era of long prison terms for drug crimes.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.