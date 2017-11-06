Eagle Herald











Nov 6, 8:09 AM EST

Guardian journalist has book coming on Trump and Russia

AP Photo
AP Photo/Ivan Sekretarev

Latest News
Hundreds of nationalist protesters arrested in Moscow

100 years after Russian revolution, Lenin statues abound

Russia struggles with legacy of 1917 Bolshevik Revolution

Crashed Russian helicopter raised from its Arctic seabed

Russian opposition leader sues Putin over rally denials
Journalists expose the riches of Putin's distant relative
Multimedia
Russia Celebrates Summer Solstice

NEW YORK (AP) -- A journalist who has reported on the so-called "Steele Dossier" compiled on Donald Trump has a book coming out Nov. 16.

Vintage Books told The Associated Press on Monday that Luke Harding's "Collusion: Meetings, Dirty Money, and How Russia Helped Donald Trump Win" will be a detailed narrative on Trump's connections with the Russians.

Harding is a foreign correspondent for The Guardian. He met last year with former British intelligence officer Christopher Steele, whose dossier on Trump contains explosive allegations about the president and Russia. The book also investigates such Trump aides and family members as Donald Trump Jr., Jared Kushner and Paul Manafort, the former campaign manager who was indicted last week for money laundering and other charges.

Harding said in a statement that the Trump-Russia story is one of "follow the money," a phrase dating back to the Watergate scandals.

"The key to the Trump-Russia story is being able to follow the money, see what deals were made when and by whom, and what relationships were being cultivated and why," he said.

According to Vintage, a Penguin Random House imprint, "Harding identifies companies, real-estate transactions, offshore banks, international banks, computer hacking, secret meetings, dead spies, a multimillion-dollar trail of money with circumspect payouts and a surfeit of evidence that led to the most shocking election in American history."

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.