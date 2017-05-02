Eagle Herald











May 2, 3:41 PM EDT

Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say


Interactives
Farrah Fawcett, 1947-2009
Ed McMahon dies at 86
Divorce papers for Jon and Kate
Letterman suspect alimony documents
Latest TV News
Tucker Carlson has 2-book, 8-figure deal, literary reps say

CNN won't run Trump campaign ad referring to 'fake news'

CBS kept ratings winning ways last week, while Fox faltered

Jimmy Kimmel tearfully recounts newborn son's heart surgery

Nielsen's top programs for April 24-30

NEW YORK (AP) -- Tucker Carlson's star isn't only rising on television.

The Fox News host and longtime conservative commentator has a two-book deal with Threshold Editions, the publisher told The Associated Press on Tuesday. No details were immediately available about the books by Carlson, who has become one of Fox's biggest names with the departures of Megyn Kelly and Bill O'Reilly. Numerous publishers had expressed interest in him and his literary agency, Javelin, says the deal is worth eight figures.

Threshold, a conservative imprint of Simon & Schuster, has also released books by President Donald Trump and former Vice President Dick Cheney among others.

Carlson is host of Fox's "Tucker Carlson Tonight" and the author of "Politicians, Partisans, and Parasites: My Adventures in Cable News," which came out in 2003.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.