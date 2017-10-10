Eagle Herald











Viola Davis writing new 'Corduroy' children's story


NEW YORK (AP) -- The celebrated picture book "Corduroy" will soon have a new sequel, written by an Oscar-winning actress: Viola Davis.

Viking Children's Books told The Associated Press on Tuesday that Davis is writing "Corduroy Takes a Bow," which continues the story of the teddy bear made famous in Don Freeman's million-selling book. Illustrated by Jody Wheeler, "Corduroy Takes a Bow" comes out Sept. 11, 2018, marking the original book's 50th anniversary. Freeman later wrote "A Pocket for Corduroy," published in 1978, the year of his death.

Davis said in a statement that she had "special" memories of "Corduroy" - as both a child and a parent. The 52-year-old actress is known for films such as "The Help" and "Fences" and for the TV series "How to Get Away With Murder."

