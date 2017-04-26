Eagle Herald











Apr 26, 4:46 PM EDT

Obama White House photographer Pete Souza has book deal


Multimedia
Audio gallery of new art at the White House

NEW YORK (AP) -- The chief White House photographer of President Barack Obama's administration has a book coming in November.

Little Brown and Company announced Wednesday that it had acquired Pete Souza's "Obama: An Intimate Portrait," which will include more than 300 pictures. Souza's time with Obama dates to 2005, when Obama was a freshman senator from Illinois, and continued through both terms of his presidency.

Souza has built a large internet following in recent months by posting photographs of Obama that contrast with images from President Donald Trump's White House.

Recently, he posted a photo of Obama seated respectfully under a painting of Ronald Reagan, a counterpoint to a photo of Trump guests Sarah Palin and Ted Nugent mocking a portrait of Hillary Clinton.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.