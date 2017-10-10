Eagle Herald











Oct 10, 9:01 AM EDT

Book in January to mark 1-year anniversary of Women's March

AP Photo
AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana

NEW YORK (AP) -- America Ferrera, Roxane Gay and Jill Soloway are among those contributing essays to a book marking the one-year anniversary of January's Women's March.

Dey Street, an imprint of William Morrow, told The Associated Press on Tuesday that "Together We Rise" will come out Jan. 16. Billed as "the definitive oral and visual chronicle" of the nationwide demonstrations held the weekend after President Donald Trump's inauguration, the illustrated book is a collaboration between the Women's March organizers and Conde Nast. Writings by New Yorker editor David Remnick, Teen Vogue editor-in-chief Elaine Welteroth and others also will be included.

March organizers plan to donate proceeds to three grassroots, women-led organizations: The Gathering for Justice, SisterSong Women of Color Reproductive Justice Collective and Indigenous Women Rise.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.