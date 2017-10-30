"Two Kinds of Truth" (Little, Brown), by Michael Connelly

Harry Bosch lands a current case with his new department while also facing a possible wrongful conviction from his past in "Two Kinds of Truth," Michael Connelly's latest page turner. Connelly tells two compelling stories that individually would make a terrific read but together make an instant classic.

Bosch works cold cases for the San Fernando Police Department, and when two pharmacists are brutally murdered, his boss asks him to take the lead on the case. He tries not to step on any toes with his colleagues, who are younger and eager to prove themselves to be great detectives and officers. When the evidence points to organized crime and drugs, Bosch has to make a decision that could easily cost him his life.

And if this case weren't enough, his time working for the Los Angeles Police Department comes back to haunt Bosch. He helped put away a killer almost 30 years ago and never doubted his guilt for a second. Now newly available DNA evidence links the case to another suspect. To make things worse, the convicted felon has hired a shark of a lawyer to exonerate him - and destroy Bosch and his reputation in the process.

Fans of Connelly know this is a well-written and engaging story from a master of the genre.

