AP Radio AP Radio News:

Jan 26, 12:30 PM EST

Border Patrol chief out day after Trump border fence decree

By ELLIOT SPAGAT and ALICIA A. CALDWELL
Associated Press

AP Photo
AP Photo/Julie Watson

Multimedia
Summer on the northern border
Border Patrol horses
Multimedia
Border fence transforms the landscape
Unmanned Drones Used to Patrol Border
Travelers React to New Border Security Rules
Flier Outlining New Border Identification Rules (01/31/08)
Interview with Homeland Security Secretary Michael Chertoff

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The chief of the Border Patrol has left the agency that's in charge of securing America's borders with Mexico and Canada.

According to a U.S. official and a former official, Border Patrol agents have been told that Mark Morgan is no longer on the job. It's not immediately clear whether Morgan resigned or was asked to leave.

The U.S. official wasn't authorized to discuss the move before a public announcement and spoke on condition of anonymity. The former official asked not to be identified before a government announcement.

Morgan's departure comes a day after President Donald Trump announced plans to build a wall at the Mexican border and hire 5,000 Border Patrol agents.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.


Latest News






©2015 The Associated Press.
All rights reserved. Terms under which this site is provided.
Learn more about our Privacy Policy.