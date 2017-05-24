Eagle Herald











May 24, 8:35 PM EDT

'Hamilton' star to perform at Boston July 4th celebration


BOSTON (AP) -- Tony Award-winning actor and musician Leslie Odom Jr., who starred in the Broadway phenomenon "Hamilton," will be among the guest artists at Boston's iconic July Fourth concert and fireworks celebration.

The Boston Pops announced Wednesday that Odom, singer-songwriter Andy Grammer and Grammy Award-winning musician Melissa Etheridge will headline the Boston Pops Fireworks Spectacular this year under the direction of Pops conductor Keith Lockhart.

Organizers say a new work from composer Alan Menken, known for his scores in multiple Disney movies, and Tony Award-winning lyricist Jack Feldman will be premiered at the celebration.

The event typically draws about a half million people to the Charles River Esplanade. It will be broadcast on Bloomberg Television, which recently signed on as a media partner.

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.