Eagle Herald











Apr 1, 10:52 AM EDT

Boston Pops celebrate famed composer John Williams


BOSTON (AP) -- The composer of the music scores for "Star Wars," ''Indiana Jones" and other iconic films is being honored by his former orchestra.

The Boston Pops Orchestra is kicking off a series of performances devoted to the music of John Williams with concerts on April 7 and 8. Williams served as the ensemble's conductor from 1980 to 1993 and is its conductor laureate.

"Raiders of the Lost Ark" star Karen Allen is hosting the April concerts. The Pops plan to turn them into a live album to be released in May.

The Pops will dedicate 11 performances this year to works by Williams, which also include the music scores for "Jaws," ''Superman," ''E.T.," ''Schindler's List," ''Jurassic Park," and some of the "Harry Potter" films.

The 85-year-old Williams will also make appearances.

