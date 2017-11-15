Eagle Herald











Nov 15, 8:59 AM EST

Boy banned from high school dance competition in Minnesota


MINNEAPOLIS (AP) -- Attorneys for a Wisconsin boy who wants to compete with his high school dance team have filed a federal civil rights complaint after the Minnesota State High School League barred him from championship competition.

The Star Tribune says the Pacific Legal Foundation filed the complaint Tuesday with the Office for Civil Rights in the U.S. Department of Education. It argues that Minnesota's policy is discriminatory and violates Title IX, which bars sex discrimination in education programs that receive federal funds.

Fifteen-year-old Kaiden Johnson attends Superior High School in Wisconsin. The school allows him to dance with the team. Johnson was told he couldn't compete with his team in competitions in Minnesota because that state doesn't allow boys on high school dance teams.

An attorney for the Minnesota league declined comment.

---

Information from: Star Tribune, http://www.startribune.com

© 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.