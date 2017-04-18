Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 18, 4:22 AM EDT

Glance: Retailers who sell or no longer sell Ivanka Trump

AP Photo
AP Photo/Reed Saxon

NEW YORK (AP) -- Retailers are doing a delicate dance when it comes to handling the Ivanka Trump brand. Here's a list of some of the retailers who carry the brand and those who have scaled back or dropped the label:

AMAZON: Carries a diverse assortment of products.

BUY BUY BABY: The baby accessories chain owned by Bed, Bath & Beyond says that it will carry Ivanka Trump baby products in some stores where justified by demand. The products including diaper bags have disappeared from its online site.

BELK INC. Carries Ivanka Trump products in its stores but no longer online.

BURLINGTON COAT FACTORY: Quietly removed Ivanka Trump products on its website in February but still carries them in its stores.

DILLARD'S: Carries clothes and accessories.

LORD & TAYLOR: Carries clothes, shoes and other accessories.

MACY'S INC.: Both Macy's and Bloomingdale's carry clothes, shoes and other accessories.

NEIMAN MARCUS: No longer carries Ivanka Trump high-end jewelry collection because the brand has phased out the line in favor of a more affordable collection.

NORDSTROM INC.: No longer carries the brand's clothing and accessories because it says sales had declined.

PERFUMANIA: Carries Ivanka Trump fragrances.

QVC INC.: No longer carries Ivanka Trump items.

SAKS OFF FIFTH: Quietly eliminated its products online but still carries items in stores.

SEARS HOLDINGS CORP.: The parent of Sears and Kmart says the stores have removed "a very small number" of Trump-branded items online.

TJX COS.: Continues to offer Ivanka Trump merchandise at T.J. Maxx and Marshalls stores, but has said it's mixing up the brand with other labels on the racks.

ZAPPOS.COM: Carries handbags, shoes and other accessories.

