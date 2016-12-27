Eagle Herald











Broadway holiday numbers dip, including revenue, attendance

By MARK KENNEDY
AP Entertainment Writer

NEW YORK (AP) -- Broadway box offices failed to break any records over the Christmas holiday, despite mild weather and eye-popping hauls by huge hits like "Hamilton." Revenues, attendance and the number of shows all dipped.

The Broadway League trade group said the 32 Broadway shows playing the week ending Sunday scored a combined $30,413,711, attracting 245,913 ticket buyers. Last year at Christmastime, the overall take for 37 shows was $36,271,797 with 299,280 buyers. In 2014, 36 shows attracted $40,993,950 and 318,721 ticket buyers over Christmas.

Three shows led the way this year - "Hamilton" with $3.3 million; "Wicked" with $2.4 million; and "The Lion King" with $2.1 million.

Numbers for January - traditionally the slowest time on Broadway - will look gloomier when several shows close, including "Matilda," ''Jersey Boys" and "The Humans."

