May 11, 11:51 AM EDT

Jury awards $90,000 to Broadway producers


NEW YORK (AP) -- A New York jury has awarded $90,000 in damages to the producers of a musical that was supposed to be Broadway bound.

The New York Times (http://nyti.ms/2qY9jGj ) reports that "Rebecca" producers Ben Sprecher and Louise Forlenza had sought $10.6 million.

While they did win some damages, they lost a defamation claim against publicist Marc Thibodeau. Thibodeau had sent anonymous emails warning a prospective investor about problems with the production.

He says he's "relieved and gratified" with the jury decision. His lawyer calls the verdict a "free speech" victory.

The producers are considering an appeal.

The production derailed in 2012 as the producers pushed for investment funds so rehearsals could begin. A stockbroker, Mark Hotton, had promised to deliver millions from investors. He ended up in jail for fraud.

