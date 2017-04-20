Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Apr 20, 4:58 PM EDT

Trump budget chief: Spending bill must have money for wall

By ANDREW TAYLOR
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) -- White House budget director Mick Mulvaney says that Democratic negotiators on a massive spending bill need to agree to funding top priorities of President Donald Trump, such as a down payment on a border wall and hiring of additional immigration agents.

Mulvaney tells The Associated Press that "elections have consequences" and that "we want wall funding" as part of the catchall spending bill, which lawmakers hope to unveil next week.

He also says that the administration is open, though undecided, about a key Democratic demand that the measure pay for cost-sharing payments to insurance companies that help low-income people afford health policies under the Affordable Care Act.

Talks on the measure have hit a rough patch as a deadline to avert a government shutdown looms late next week.

