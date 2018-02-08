Site Map | Archives | Electronic Edition | Mobile Edition | Alerts | RSS | Contact Us | Submit News & Photos | Subscriber Services
Feb 8, 9:01 PM EST

The Latest: Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare

By RICARDO ALONSO-ZALDIVAR
Associated Press

Latest News
Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare

The Latest: Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare

Medicare tightens oversight of opioid prescriptions
Multimedia
When Drugs Stop Working
Lone Protestor Rallies Ohio City Against Drugs
From Drug Addict to Counselor
Documents
CDC Report on Sexual Behavior and Drug Use
Latest News
Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare

The Latest: Trump aims to reduce drug costs under Medicare

Charges: Doctor used cocaine, let employee prescribe drugs

Publix reverses, will cover HIV prevention drug for workers

US officials seek packaging fix for diarrhea-drug abuse
Latest Budget News
The Latest: Budget office orders US government closed
Multimedia
Obama's 2011 budget
Interactives
Right at Home: Contemporary Furniture
Right at Home: New craftsmanship
Right at Home: Mother's Day gift ideas
Right at Home: Home office
Right at Home: Mirrors
Right at Home: Cool kitchen tools
Right at Home: Casual dining
Right at Home: Kids decor
Right at Home: Cozy, comfort decor
Right at Home: Art deco in the home
Right at Home: Machine shop chic
Right at Home: Rugs
Right at Home: Wallpaper
Right at Home: Recycled products
Right at Home: Metallic finishes
Right at Home: Yellow decor
Right At Home: Side tables
Right at Home: Technology
Right at Home: Cutouts
Right at Home: Outdoor entertaining
Right at Home: Recycled wood
Right at Home: Outdoor furniture
Right at Home: Stone decor
Multimedia
Drug war interactive

WASHINGTON (AP) -- The Latest on proposals by President Donald Trump and in the Senate budget bill to lower drug prices for Medicare beneficiaries (all times local):

9 p.m.

President Donald Trump is proposing to lower prescription drug costs for Medicare beneficiaries by allowing them to share in rebates that drug companies pay to insurers and other middlemen.

A senior administration official outlined the plan on condition of anonymity Thursday ahead of the release of Trump's 2019 budget plan next week.

Pharmaceutical companies now pay rebates to insurers and pharmacy benefit managers to help their medications gain a bigger slice of the market.

Insurers apply savings from rebates to keep premiums more manageable.

Under Trump's proposal, seniors covered by Medicare's "Part D" prescription benefit would be able to share in the rebates for individual drugs that they purchase at the pharmacy.

The plan also expands Medicare's "catastrophic" drug benefit so many seniors with very high costs would not face copayments.

---

6:29 p.m.

The congressional budget deal would shift a bigger share of Medicare's medication costs to drug companies, a change that could help limit future increases in beneficiaries' premiums for prescription coverage.

Changes to Medicare's popular "Part D" prescription plan headline a long list of budget-deal tweaks to the government's premier health insurance program, which covers about 60 million seniors and disabled people.

Also, the drug coverage gap known as the "doughnut hole" would be eliminated one year earlier than currently scheduled, in 2019 instead of 2020.

Another provision would raise premiums paid by the wealthiest retirees for coverage of outpatient services and prescription drugs.

And the deal would permanently repeal current limits on outpatient rehab services, such as physical and occupational therapy. Previously, Congress had routinely waived the therapy caps

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.