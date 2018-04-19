Eagle Herald











Apr 19, 10:53 PM EDT

Bono gets new George W. Bush Medal for leadership

AP Photo
AP Photo/Brandon Wade

DALLAS (AP) -- Rock star Bono, frontman for the band U2, has been presented with the first of what the George W. Bush Presidential Center intends to be an annual medal for individuals who change the world in some way.

Former President George W. Bush presented the George W. Bush Medal for Distinguished Leadership to Bono on Thursday at the center. It was in recognition of Bono's humanitarian work against poverty and preventable diseases such as HIV/AIDS.

In a video stream , Bono praised Bush, Congress and American taxpayers for progress made against AIDS in vulnerable populations. But he said the fight faces an uncertain future. He said there are problems with the Trump administration "talking about turning back."

Bono said Americans must be "very hard-headed" about arguing for saving lives.

© 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed. Learn more about our Privacy Policy and Terms of Use.

Sound Off on a community issue by calling (715) 735-7500 or email us what's on your mind

Send a news tip or idea

Start home delivery of the EagleHerald

Place an ad

Send a letter to the editor

Reach us by phone, postal mail

Copyright ©2004 Bliss Communications Inc. All rights reserved.
Use of this material and this site are subject to the EagleHerald Terms of Use and Privacy Policy.
Content may not be published, broadcast, re-distributed or re-written.